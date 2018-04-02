Adult immunizations available Thursday at City's Mobile Clinic

On Thursday, April 5 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the City of Amarillo’s Public Health department will be offering an adult immunization clinic at 7421 W. 34th Ave (former car wash between Coulter and Soncy streets).

While supplies last, vaccines available include Zoster (shingles), Pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough), Varicella (chickenpox), Flu, Td (tetanus and diphtheria), HPV (human papillomavirus), Meningitis, Hepatitis A and B, and Twinrix (Hep A/B combo).

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance, or who are underinsured are eligible to participate.

The immunizations are $10 per vaccine. No eligible client seeking immunization will be turned away for inability to pay.

If available, please bring current immunization/shot record.

For more information about the mobile adult immunization clinic, contact Corey Hart at (806) 378-6324 or corey.hart@amarillo.gov

