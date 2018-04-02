Monday's Weather: Windy day with high temps in the low 80s, with elevated fire danger

After our chilly Easter we will see temps warning back above normal for the start of the work week.

The early morning is still chilly with temps in the 20's and 30's, but we warm into the 70's and 80's by afternoon.

Skies are mostly cloudy with light winds this morning, but turn mostly sunny with windy conditions by late morning and afternoon.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-30 mph an gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevated to critical fire danger returns today. A Red Flag warning is in effect from 11 am - 9 pm for the western half of the viewing area.

A cold front moves through overnight. Temps drop in the 40's with gusty winds before dropping in the 50's and 60's tomorrow.

Elevated fire danger is possible Tuesday.

