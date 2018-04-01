Elida and Kenna churches unite for community Easter service

Nearly 200 people gathered at Elida Town Park from the Elida United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Elida, and Kenna Community Church.

Members of the combined congregation say they were happy to join one another to worship under the same roof, regardless of their different denominations.

A local rancher who resides near Kenna, Pat Boone, said Easter is a great time to join one another to worship under the same roof, regardless of different denominations.

"Easter is such an important part of the Christian faith and this community is a Christian community," he said. "We pray for each other, we come together, we help each other in times of need and it's just a very important part, integral part, of our existence here."

Residents of Elida and Kenna sang worship songs together and shared the bible story of the resurrection of Jesus.

However, the service did not feature a sermon.

Pastor of First Baptist Church of Elida, Josh Faucett, said he wanted to let scripture speak for itself.

"People from the different congregations will take turns reading sections of scripture and then in between we'll sing songs that reinforce that scripture," he said. "I've titled the service this year, 'I Love To Tell The Story', because that's what it is, it's the greatest story ever told. And if people could take away the power that's behind that story, then it's a win for us."

Pastor Darryl Tennefos of Elida United Methodist said the service is a unique way to celebrate the Christian holiday, regardless of background.

"No matter where you come from, the color of your skin, we can come together because we serve one God," he said. "And it's just a way of us coming together and just fellow-shipping with one another. But also, celebrating Resurrection Sunday."

The Easter Service was not only joining congregations, but also the towns of Elida and Kenna.

"That thread still holds pretty strong, it still holds the community together and brings us together in times of need and in times of joy like this when we get together to worship our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Faucett believes the tight-knit relationship between the two towns is what makes the Easter event successful.

"We have a youth group here in town that is all of the churches together also and this event really kind of builds out of that, out of that sharing in our faith with each other," he said. "Love your neighbors, come together every chance you get. Work together, worship together and your whole town, big or small will be better off for it."

He organized both last year and this year's Easter services and expressed what an honor it's been for him to see the community come together despite their differences.

