One dead after crash west of Canyon

According to the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, they see an increase in surrendered rabbits and abandoned chickens every year in the months following Easter.
One man is dead after a one-vehicle accident on Saturday.
New Mexico officials are reminding fishers to buy a new license ahead of the season open on Sunday.
Several new lane closures will affect traffic in Amarillo this coming week.
Wheeler County officials are asking for the public's help locating two suspects who police say ran from a traffic stop near Shamrock.
