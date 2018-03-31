One dead after crash west of Canyon

One man is dead after a one-vehicle accident on Saturday.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Around 4:00 p.m., Lloyd Smith of Hereford was driving east on US Highway 60 three miles west of Canyon.

He veered off the roadway and over-corrected, causing him to lose control.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop on its roof.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.