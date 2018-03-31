New Mexico fishing season opens April 1

New Mexico officials are reminding fishers to buy a new license ahead of the season open on Sunday.
Several new lane closures will affect traffic in Amarillo this coming week.
Amarillo's animal shelter is working to move in a more humane direction with the help of a national nonprofit organization.
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has created a specialized forecast zone intended to protect those who explore Palo Duro Canyon.
They are fighting crime, battling supervillains and protecting the public.
