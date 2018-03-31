New Mexico fishing season opens

New Mexico officials are reminding fishers to buy a new license ahead of the season open on Sunday.

Licenses cost $25 for New Mexico residents.

Most anglers will need to buy a $4 state habitat management and access stamp as well.

Children under 12 don't need a license, and those over 70 qualify for a free permit.

Licenses can be purchased online or at Game and Fish Department offices.

The season runs from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

