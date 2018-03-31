Amarillo lane closure report

Several new lane closures will affect traffic in Amarillo this coming week.

In preparation for bridge work set to begin on Interstate 40 at Lakeside Drive, Pullman Road and Whitaker Road, the right lane of the eastbound frontage road will be closed before the Whitaker and Lakeside exits starting Monday, April 2. On Wednesday, April 4, the right lane of I-40 eastbound starting north of the entrance ramp, east of the airport, will be closed at Pullman Road to set portable concrete traffic barriers.

On Interstate 40 westbound, the left and center lanes will be closed from Pullman Road to Grand Street for fog seal and crack seal operations on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 3 and 4.

On Interstate 27, various lanes of the frontage roads will be closed in both directions for patching. There will be lane closures at the intersections of Western and Georgia streets in both directions also.

On I-40, various lanes of the frontage roads will be closed from Whitaker Road to Grand Street in both directions for fog seal operations.

At the I-40/I-27 interchange, various shoulders will be closed for reseeding of grass and erosion control.

Officials remind drivers to use caution when traveling through work areas.

