Amarillo booming with new restaurants

More restaurants are beginning to call the Panhandle home as Amarillo continues to experience growth.

"It's already competition," said Aurora Rivera of El Charro. "Even if we don't want to admit it, it's competition."

The competition is friendly as part of the Santos family opens up their own authentic Mexican restaurant this week, after working at El Tejavan for nearly 12 years.

"She's happy, you know finally. It's been several years and finally that dream came true," said Rivera.

The sisters-in-law said with the opening of El Charro, the Santos family can expand its reach to serve more local residents as well as I-40 travelers.

"I mean it's not only to have just a rush, but, to be here and stay in the community. We want to support other businesses as well too," said Rivera.

If you're looking for a coffee to go along with your next haircut, you're in luck. The Coffee Fixx is now open on 6th Street.

"I have a barbershop next door so I decided to do something different. I wanted to innovate a coffee shop with a barbershop because I've seen it done in different states," said Baxter Brazan, owner of The Coffee Fixx

Brazan said he hopes The Coffee Fixx will attract not only locals but tourists and travelers as well.

"My goal is to just make people feel wanted when they come to Amarillo and are coming down Sixth Street," said Brazan. "Hey, if they want to stop by and have coffee or snack or something we can provide that for them."

Tap House on Georgia Street is currently hiring and is expected to open soon.

A city building permit put the remodel cost at about $200,000.

