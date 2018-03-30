One dead after Friday morning crash near Stinnett - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

One dead after Friday morning crash near Stinnett

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County.

On around 7:44 a.m. on Friday, Robbie Dougherty of Stinnett was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 on RM 687 in Hutchinson County.

Dougherty lost control of the vehicle at a curve on the roadway.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The G6 rolled over and crashed into a tree.

Dougherty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly