More than $1.5M worth of drugs seized in Carson County

A federal grand jury returned three indictments yesterday for drug offenses that resulted in the seizure of a variety of drugs from black tar heroin to cocaine.

The value of the drugs based on Drug Enforcement Agency estimates totaled more than $1.5 million.

All the seizures happened on I-40 in Carson County. The largest seizure was $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine that happened earlier this month.

In that instance, a DPS trooper said he noticed a female driver who was stopped for a traffic violation was pretending to cry.

