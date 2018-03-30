2 California men plead guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl

Two men from California have plead guilty in federal court after investigators said they found 10 pounds of fentayl in their vehicle.

Erasmo Ramirez-Romero and Jorge Ramirez, both of California, appeared on Thursday before the U.S. District Court in Amarillo.

Both plead guilty to one county of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The men were arrested in January after a Texas DPS trooper stopped them in Carson County for a traffic violation.

A search of their vehicle revealed several wrapped packages of fentanyl.

