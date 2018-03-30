Semi crashes into Wylie Implement & Spray Center

A semi-truck has been extracted from the Wylie Implement & Spray Center after a crash earlier today.

According to DPS officials, the semi was heading west on I-40 and drifted off the roadway. The vehicle crossed over eastbound traffic, went over the I-40 embankment and into the building.

Around 3:30 p.m., the semi was removed from the building.

No one was injured in this accident.

