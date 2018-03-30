Former Region 16 employee sentenced to 135 months for possession of child pornography

A former Region 16 employee has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Neal Edmond Brown of Canyon was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in November of last year.

In June of 2017, a search warrant was executed at Region 16 ESC in Amarillo after officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

It was discovered that Brown, the Director of School Finance Operations, was uploading child pornography from his work computer.

A forensic examination discovered that several seized electronic devices belonging to Brown contained over 900 photos and 200 videos depicting child pornography.

