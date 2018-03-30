Amarillo man sentenced to 212 months for drug trafficking

An Amarillo man has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Jose Santillan, 25, was accused by investigators of acquiring liquid methamphetamine from Mexico and distributing it in the United States.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

In February 2017, an undercover Texas DPS agent arranged to buy meth from an associate of Santillan.

Investigators determined that the associate had obtained the drugs from Santillan.

They also determined that Santillan had been providing drugs to his associate since around 2014.

Santillan was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He will serve his sentence in federal prison.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.