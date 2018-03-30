Amarillo man sentenced to 212 months for drug trafficking

Schools in Guymon are closed until further notice.
A semi-truck has been extracted from the Wylie Implement & Spray Center after a crash earlier today.
Borger city officials officials are making it easier for residents to get rid of their garbage.
As we head throughout the day skies will turn mostly sunny. Temps will be warmer today warming into the 70's.
Wheeler County officials are asking for the public's help locating two suspects who police say ran from a traffic stop near Shamrock.
