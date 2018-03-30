Borger 'Trash Bash' aims to reduce wildfire danger

Borger city officials officials are making it easier for residents to get rid of their garbage.

From April 2-7, Borger will hold its annual Borger Trash Bash.

Residents will be able to dispose of their trash without any charge.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The city said that cleaning up the area will reduce the combustible material that can burn in the event of a fire.

Residents can also dispose of up to eight 20-inch tires for free.

Items can be brought in bulk to the transfer station at 920 N Florida Street in Borger.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.