Guymon teacher reports notification of schools closing

According to a teacher, Guymon schools are closed until further notice.

Guymon teachers tell us the schools will be closed due to the planned walkout next week.

They said Guymon Superintendent Doug Melton announced this morning the temporary closing of the Guymon Public Schools:

Teacher Jimmy Acevedo said he got this notification: "Guymon Public Schools will suspend school till further notice. Breakfast and lunch will be served starting on Tuesday April 3, buses will also run to deliver kids to the cafeterias for the students that live in the city limits."

Multiple phone calls to school administrators and the board of trustees president for comment were unsuccessful.

Acevedo sent a statement to us that says in part:

That email went out to all teachers and staff this morning. There are a lot of folks that don't know why we made the choice we did (to walk off the job.) I hope to clarify. We are teachers. We are in the classrooms with your kids everyday, month after month, year after year. We celebrate their accomplishments, give the high fives, pats on the back, and hugs when our students need them.... We are grateful for the raise that 1(recent legislation) afforded us, but how can we accept it when our support staff was largely left out? They were only afforded 1/4 of what we asked for. How can we accept it when only a fourth of what we need to fund classrooms was left out? We asked for 200 million, and the bill allowed 50 million.

