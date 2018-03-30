Guymon schools closed until further notice, teacher issues statement about walkout

Schools in Guymon are closed until further notice.

Guymon teachers tell us the schools will be closed due to the planned walkout next week.

The Guymon Superintendent Doug Melton announced the temporary closing of the Guymon Public Schools:

The following statement about the walkout has been released by a Guymon teacher:

That email went out to all teachers and staff this morning. The negative responses from people in our community started almost as soon as it was posted. They were few, but I'm sure they will grow as this walkout continues. There are a lot of folks that don't know why we made the choice we did. I hope to clarify. We are teachers. We are in the classrooms with your kids everyday, month after month, year after year. We celebrate their accomplishments, give the high fives, pats on the back, and hugs when our students need them. We are tough on them and push them to be the best they can in their pursuit of an education. We hurt for them when they are going through difficult times. We guide and care for them. We are more than educators. We are attuned to seeing the holes in peoples' lives. We see the things they lack, and know that if they just had the basics covered, they could properly engage in learning. We don't wait for a committee to meet and decide if a kid deserves to have shoes, a meal, glasses, or a coat. We act. Its almost instinct. We do what must be done, and most of the time no one knows about it. We are ok with that, because then, we get what we are truly after; a kid that can learn. We meet with parents, fellow educators, probation officers, judges, pastors, community volunteers and we work with them all to build a network to help our students be successful. We have made due in our under funded classrooms for 10 years. Oklahoma schools have not been properly funded, and we are still producing college ready graduates. At what point are we doing our students a disservice by making due, making it okay for legislators to forget about our classroom needs? We are grateful for the raise that 1010xx afforded us, but how can we accept it when our support staff was largely left out? They were only afforded 1/4 of what we asked for. How can we accept it when only a fourth of what we need to fund classrooms was left out? We asked for 200 million, and the bill allowed 50 million for educational funding and that's not new money, that is just to replace the budget cuts that we have sustained of the last 10 years. We didn't make this decision lightly. We had to seriously gut-check ourselves. We knew public opinion could be viciously turned against us by the powers that be. Powers that would refuse to hear us, and make us the scape goats for their failed stewardship of our tax monies. We did it. We made the hard choice, like we always do, when it comes to caring, teaching, and loving our kids. To those that would say, "you knew what we were getting into", or "if you don't like it, just quit", or better yet "JUST FIRE THEM ALL", I would ask, do you really want to lose this strong of an advocacy for your children? Teaching is our calling. Some would say that we could no longer leave the profession than we could leave our identity. Anyone who still thinks that we made this choice for something as petty, small, and ugly as greed, doesn't know a teacher's heart very well. We understand that even after knowing our reasons, some people may still disagree. We get that, but at least talk to us. Please be civil, and kind. We are prepared to maintain our professionalism and serve our community the way our hearts demand. We don't want to walkout, but we can't just keep making due and hope to get noticed.

Without Wax,

Jimmy Acevedo