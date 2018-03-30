Guymon schools closed until further notice - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Guymon schools closed until further notice

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
GUYMON, OK -

Schools in Guymon are closed until further notice.

Guymon teachers tell us the schools will be closed due to the planned walkout next week.

We have reached out to the school superintendent for a statement, and we will bring you any updates as they become available.

