Guymon schools closed until further notice

Schools in Guymon are closed until further notice.
As we head throughout the day skies will turn mostly sunny. Temps will be warmer today warming into the 70's.
Wheeler County officials are asking for the public's help locating two suspects who police say ran from a traffic stop near Shamrock.
Behind closed doors, teachers in the Guymon Public School district decided they will participate in the state-wide teacher walkout on Monday.
Dustin Montano, an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center, was the first student to successfully receive his GED through a program offered by the Potter County Sheriff's Office.
