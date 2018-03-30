Officials searching for suspects on the run near Shamrock

Timion Moreland is wanted by Wheeler County officials after police say he ran from a traffic stop (Source: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office)

Kendal Richardson is wanted by Wheeler County officials after police say he ran from a traffic stop (Source: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office)

Wheeler County officials are asking for the public's help locating two suspects who police say ran from a traffic stop near Shamrock.

Around 1:30 a.m., a traffic stop was made in Wheeler County, and two suspects ran from the traffic stop in the direction of Shamrock.

Deputies are searching for the two men, and residents are asked to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

The first suspect is 28-year-old Kendal Laron Richardson. He is described as 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has several tattoos on his arms and legs.

The second suspect is 25-year-old Timion DeShawn Moreland. He is described as 5-foot-7, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has several tattoos on his arms, back and chest.

Both men were last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

If you see them, call 911 or the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office at (806) 826-5537.

