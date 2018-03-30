Officials searching for suspects on the run near Shamrock

As we head throughout the day skies will turn mostly sunny. Temps will be warmer today warming into the 70's.
Behind closed doors, teachers in the Guymon Public School district decided they will participate in the state-wide teacher walkout on Monday.
Dustin Montano, an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center, was the first student to successfully receive his GED through a program offered by the Potter County Sheriff's Office.
With the help of funding by FEMA, Lake Tanglewood now has two large warning sirens in place for the community.
Limited pastures due to continuing dry conditions are forcing producers to place more cattle in feedlots earlier than expected.
