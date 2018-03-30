Friday's Weather: Temps today warming into the 70s

Good Friday is off to a chilly start with temps in the 30's under partly cloudy skies.
As we head throughout the day skies will turn mostly sunny. Temps will be warmer today warming into the 70's.
Winds will be turning back out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
We remain in the 70's on Saturday.
Temps drop back into the 50's and 60's on Easter Sunday.
Dry conditions are expected into next week.
The Dalhart Police Department swore in its first commissioned deaf female police officer, officer Erica Trevino.
Behind closed doors, teachers in the Guymon Public School district decided they will participate in the state-wide teacher walkout on Monday.
Dustin Montano, an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center, was the first student to successfully receive his GED through a program offered by the Potter County Sheriff's Office.
Limited pastures due to continuing dry conditions are forcing producers to place more cattle in feedlots earlier than expected.
