Friday's Weather: Temps today warming into the 70s

Good Friday is off to a chilly start with temps in the 30's under partly cloudy skies.

As we head throughout the day skies will turn mostly sunny. Temps will be warmer today warming into the 70's.

Winds will be turning back out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

We remain in the 70's on Saturday.

Temps drop back into the 50's and 60's on Easter Sunday.

Dry conditions are expected into next week.

