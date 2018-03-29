Crews investigating showroom fire in downtown Clovis - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews investigating showroom fire in downtown Clovis

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Crews investigating fire at showroom in downtown Clovis (Source: Eastern New Mexico News)
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

Clovis officials are investigating what caused a showroom in downtown Clovis to catch fire.

The fire broke out around 8:55 a.m. this morning at Eshleman's Art and More. 

The Clovis Fire Department says two people were in an apartment behind the building when the fire broke out, but they were able to get out safe.

No injuries were reported, but the homeowner told fire crews there were dogs inside of the building, and they have yet to be located. 

Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to the showroom, but the apartments behind the building were not damaged in the fire.

