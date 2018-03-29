Good Friday and Easter Sunrise Services at the Cross in Groom - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Good Friday and Easter Sunrise Services at the Cross in Groom

By NewsChannel10 Staff
GROOM, TX (KFDA) -

All are invited to Good Friday and Easter Sunrise Services at the Cross in Groom.

Good Friday Service

Friday, March 30 

1 p.m. Scriptural Rosary 
Jim Lummus 

2 p.m. 
Stations of the Cross 
Father Raj of Groom 
Assisted by Mary Lane


3 p.m. 
Prayers of Divine Mercy
Kay Britten of Groom 

Easter Sunrise Service at the Cross 

Sunday, April 1

7 a.m. 
Empty Tomb
Reverend Dr. Jerry Lane 

Refreshments and Fellowship 

For more information call Barbara Homer at (806) 248-9006 

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

