All are invited to Good Friday and Easter Sunrise Services at the Cross in Groom.

Good Friday Service

Friday, March 30

1 p.m. Scriptural Rosary

Jim Lummus

2 p.m.

Stations of the Cross

Father Raj of Groom

Assisted by Mary Lane



3 p.m.

Prayers of Divine Mercy

Kay Britten of Groom

Easter Sunrise Service at the Cross

Sunday, April 1

7 a.m.

Empty Tomb

Reverend Dr. Jerry Lane

Refreshments and Fellowship

For more information call Barbara Homer at (806) 248-9006

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.