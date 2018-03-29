All are invited to Good Friday and Easter Sunrise Services at the Cross in Groom.
Good Friday Service
Friday, March 30
1 p.m. Scriptural Rosary
Jim Lummus
2 p.m.
Stations of the Cross
Father Raj of Groom
Assisted by Mary Lane
3 p.m.
Prayers of Divine Mercy
Kay Britten of Groom
Easter Sunrise Service at the Cross
Sunday, April 1
7 a.m.
Empty Tomb
Reverend Dr. Jerry Lane
Refreshments and Fellowship
For more information call Barbara Homer at (806) 248-9006
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Clovis officials are investigating what caused a show room in downtown Clovis to catch fire.
Clovis officials are investigating what caused a show room in downtown Clovis to catch fire.
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 29
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 29
Amarillo police need your help locating a man who police say robbed an Amarillo Papa John's earlier this month.
Amarillo police need your help locating a man who police say robbed an Amarillo Papa John's earlier this month.
The Dalhart Police Department swore in their first commissioned deaf female police officer, officer Erica Trevino.
The Dalhart Police Department swore in their first commissioned deaf female police officer, officer Erica Trevino.
The neighborhood improvement plan for the Barrio is continuing to progress towards adoption by the city of Amarillo.
The neighborhood improvement plan for the Barrio is continuing to progress towards adoption by the city of Amarillo.