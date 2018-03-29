Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Wheatfields Senior Living Community

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt Friday, March 30 from 2 p.m - 3 p.m.

This is a free event with prizes, refreshments and giveaways for the children, including a drawing to win a bicycle.

For more information call (575) 762-8700.

Wheatfields Senior Living Community

4701 N Prince Street, Clovis

