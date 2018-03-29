Pinwheels that line The Bridge represent children who tell their child abuse stories

Limited pastures due to continuing dry conditions are forcing producers to place more cattle in feedlots earlier than expected.
Limited pastures due to continuing dry conditions are forcing producers to place more cattle in feedlots earlier than expected.
With the help of funding by FEMA, Lake Tanglewood now has two large warning sirens in place for the community.
With the help of funding by FEMA, Lake Tanglewood now has two large warning sirens in place for the community.
Clovis officials are investigating what caused a show room in downtown Clovis to catch fire.
Clovis officials are investigating what caused a show room in downtown Clovis to catch fire.
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 29
Weather outlook for Thursday, March 29
Amarillo police need your help locating a man who police say robbed an Amarillo Papa John's earlier this month.
Amarillo police need your help locating a man who police say robbed an Amarillo Papa John's earlier this month.