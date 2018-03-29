Pinwheels that line The Bridge represent children who tell their child abuse stories

In order to bring attention to the national child abuse epidemic, The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center is working to educate the community about child abuse prevention.

This morning, volunteers from Bushland High School assisted in the installation of the pinwheel project. Over 1,000 brightly colored pinwheels line the front of The Bridge's office representing the number of children who tell their story of abuse.

The display will remain in front of the center throughout April.

On Tuesday, April 3, The Bridge will screen the film "Resilience" at Noon. The film addresses the adverse effects of child abuse throughout development, as well as prevention strategies.

Later that day, a proclamation signing will take place at the Amarillo City Commission meeting.

On Friday, April 6, The Bridge will host a kick-off breakfast to start the awareness month off with a celebration of the collaborative team it takes to assist children in the community.

