Shi Lee's 2nd Annual Citywide Easter Egg Hunt

Shi Lee's is hosting the 2nd Annual Citywide Easter Egg Hunt at Bones Hook Park this Sunday, April 1, at 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited to this annual event.

The kids egg hunt will include hard boiled eggs, confetti eggs, and eggs with candy, money, and gems that can be traded for toys, games, and other prizes.

An adult egg hunt will also take place with food and family activities.

For more information or to donate call (806) 220-0032 or (806) 517-7677.

Bones Hook Park

2000 N Hughes St.

Amarillo, TX

