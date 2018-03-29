Amarillo VA hosting job fair for veterans

Veterans can attend a job fair at the Amarillo VA Health Care System this Friday.

From 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Human Resources office in Building 9, veterans can bring resumes and attend interviews for the VA's environmental management service positions.

Applicants need to be a veteran, bring an updated resume and a legible copy of a DD-214.

For more information about the job fair or job details, call (806) 355-9703 extension 17330.

