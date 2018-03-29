Amarillo police searching for man accused of Papa John's robbery

Danny Morelos II is wanted for the aggravated robbery of an Amarillo Papa John's (Source: Amarillo Police Department)

Amarillo police need your help locating a man who police say robbed an Amarillo Papa John's earlier this month.

Danny Morelos II is wanted by Potter County officials for the aggravated robbery of the Papa John's at 1005 South Georgia.

Police say he went inside the pizza chain around 8:40 p.m on March 3. He approached the counter but did not order. An employee later saw him behind the counter trying to get money from the register.

When the employee confronted Morelos, he threatened her with what is believed to be a knife. The employee was then ordered to open the register.

Authorities said she was not injured during the incident.

Police say Morelos then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-3300 or submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you may receive a reward of up to $300.

