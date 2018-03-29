Amarillo police arrest man accused of Papa John's robbery

Danny Morelos II has been arrested for the aggravated robbery of an Amarillo Papa John's (Source: Amarillo Police Department)

Amarillo police have arrested the man who they say robbed an Amarillo Papa John's earlier this month.

Police say Danny Morelos II went inside the pizza chain around 8:40 p.m on March 3. He approached the counter but did not order. An employee later saw him behind the counter trying to get money from the register.

When the employee confronted Morelos, he threatened her with what is believed to be a knife. The employee was then ordered to open the register.

Authorities said she was not injured during the incident.

Police say Morelos then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

On March 30, Amarillo Crime Stoppers received information that Morelos was at a home in the 1900 block of South Woodland Street.

He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for the robbery warrant.

