Tickets available for State of Retail and Small Business Event

Tickets are available for the State of Retail and Small Business Event.

The event will be on Tuesday, April 3 at the Embassy Suites from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. where local retailers and small business leaders can learn key trends in reshaping retailing, utilizing Facebook advertisements effectively, using data and analytics to make decisions and radically rethinking customer services and product offerings.

"We are very excited to offer this forum to encourage and strengthen our local small businesses," said Place 1 Councilwoman Elaine Hays. "The City of Amarillo supports our local retailers and business owners and we want to help them be successful. Our goal is for all attendees to come away with innovative ideas and tools to help them compete in today's evolving market."

Tickets are complimentary and are available at the Mayor's office located on the third floor of City Hall.

Tickets are first come, first serve, and a light breakfast and lunch are included as well.

