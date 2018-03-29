Thursday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 60s

Thanks to a cold front we are starting off the morning with cooler temps, breezy winds and scattered showers.

Showers will move to the east southeast and come to an end by early afternoon.

Temps are in the 30's and 40's this morning and will warm into the upper 50's and low 60's.

Skies are cloudy this morning and will turn mostly sunny this afternoon.

Winds are breezy out of the north with gusts up to 25 mph, winds decrease throughout the day.

Overnight we drop back into the 30's under partly cloudy skies.

We warm back into the 70's Friday and Saturday.

Easter Sunday is looking to be a pleasant day with temps in the 60's under mostly sunny skies.

