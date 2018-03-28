Barrio neighborhood plan continues to take shape in community

The Dalhart Police Department swore in their first commissioned deaf female police officer today, officer Erica Trevino.
The Dalhart Police Department swore in their first commissioned deaf female police officer today, officer Erica Trevino.
The neighborhood improvement plan for the Barrio is continuing to progress towards adoption by the city of Amarillo.
The neighborhood improvement plan for the Barrio is continuing to progress towards adoption by the city of Amarillo.
Due to the drought this year, water is going to be replied upon more heavily than it was in the past years.
Due to the drought this year, water is going to be replied upon more heavily than it was in the past years.
Riot is a 4-year-old making waves at the Turn Center's new therapy pool - both physically and developmentally.
Riot is a 4-year-old making waves at the Turn Center's new therapy pool - both physically and developmentally.
Through the micro-scholarship program RaiseMe, high school students can earn money for college based on their achievements in and out of the classroom.
Through the micro-scholarship program RaiseMe, high school students can earn money for college based on their achievements in and out of the classroom.