Amarillo ISD students earn over $44M in college scholarships

Due to the drought this year, water is going to be replied upon more heavily than it was in the past years.
Riot is a 4-year-old making waves at the Turn Center's new therapy pool - both physically and developmentally.
Through the micro-scholarship program RaiseMe, high school students can earn money for college based on their achievements in and out of the classroom.
A social media post from the Texas A&M Forest Service shows just how important it is to work as a team in all stages of a wildfire.
Residents in the Dumas area are invited to an open house to discuss a project to rehabilitate U.S. 87 and U.S. 287 through the town.
