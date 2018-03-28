Picture shows importance of teamwork in all stages of a wildfire

A social media post from the Texas A&M Forest Service shows just how important it is to work as a team in all stages of a wildfire.

A picture posted on Facebook shows Texas A&M Forest Service wildland firefighters helping a Texas rancher.

The post says the firefighters saw a rancher repairing a fence that was damaged in a wildfire, so they stopped to lend a helping hand.

Even with rainfall across much of Texas this week, the Texas Panhandle will continue to be at risk for wildfires unless more rain falls.

