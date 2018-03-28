Dumas residents invited to open house to discuss proposed U.S. 87/287 improvements

Residents in the Dumas area are invited to an open house to discuss a project to rehabilitate U.S. 87 and U.S. 287 through the town.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The purpose of the project is to construct a long-lasting, durable and relatively low-maintenance pavement while enhancing pedestrian elements that meet ADA requirements.

The City of Dumas will relocate multiple existing utility lines to help facilitate the project, and this work will be completed before the construction begins.

The open house will provide the public details on both the utility relocations and the project itself.

From 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., all interested citizens are invited to the Moore County Community Building located at 1600 South Maddox Avenue to discuss the project with representatives from the City of Dumas and TxDOT.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.