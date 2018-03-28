Event offering free breast health education, mammogram appointments for uninsured

Women in the area can head to United Supermarkets this Thursday for breast health education and a mammogram appointment.

Trainers with the Panhandle Breast Health's WISE Woman program will assist shoppers who need screenings. The screenings are free of charge to those without insurance.

Women can set up an appointment at times convenient with them and receive information on breast health by trained volunteers.

Thursday's event will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Washington Street location.

Another event will be held on Tuesday, April 3 at the Amarillo Boulevard East location, and a third event will be held on Thursday, April 5 at the River Road location.

