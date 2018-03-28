Fire at Amarillo home rekindles overnight, causes $40K worth of damage

A fire at an Amarillo home rekindled overnight, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Around 6:56 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a home at the 600 block of North Johnson to find the house fully engulfed.

The fire was considered under control by 7:12 a.m.

The Amarillo Fire Department was called to the same address last night at 11:46 p.m. The fire involved the garage and back area of the house and was called under control shortly after Midnight.

The initial fire was ruled as undetermined by the Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office, and officials say the second fire was a rekindle that started as a small fire in the attic.

The American Red Cross did responds to assist with relocating the occupants of the home.

