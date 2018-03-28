Felon wanted in 4 states arrested in Dimmitt

A felon wanted by police in multiple states has been arrested in Dimmitt.

Tuesday, the Castro County Sheriff's Office and the Dimmitt Police Department teamed up with Special Agents of the U.S. State Department of Diplomatic Security Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in apprehending 39-year-old James Michael Austin, also known as James Michael Fisher.

Austin was wanted by law enforcement in Kentucky, Utah, Colorado and Nebraska for charges dealing with identity theft and was considered armed and dangerous.

While police searched for him, law enforcement issued a precautionary lockdown for schools in the area, and officers were positioned by the schools as well.

After police apprehended Austin as he attempted to leave his home, a federal search warrant was served at a home on the 200 block of Front Street in Dimmitt.

Police say they located evidence of a U.S. passport fraud and two firearms.

A State of Texas search warrant was obtained, and drug paraphernalia was seized by the Castro County Sheriff's Office.

Austin has been booked into the Castro County Jail.

