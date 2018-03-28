Wednesday forecast- Overnight showers

Rain has come to an end this morning and skies will gradually clear throughout the day, but our rain chances aren't over just yet.

Temps will be warmer today with highs warming back into the 50's and low 60's.

Overnight we drop back into the 30's.

Scattered showers will return overnight into Thursday morning.

Best shower chances will be across the Oklahoma and north Texas panhandles.

Temps will once again warm into the 50's and 60's tomorrow, and skies will clear Thursday afternoon.

We warm up into the 60's and 70's Friday and Saturday, with dry conditions through the weekend.

Easter Sunday is looking mild and dry with lots of sunshine.

Warmer temps continue into next week.

