Learn about 'Psychology of Superheroes' at Distinguished Lecture Series

As part of West Texas A&M University's Distinguished Lecture Series, students and community members can learn about the "Psychology of Superheroes."

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dr. Travis Langley will explore heroism and psychology in connection with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum's Pop Culture exhibit.

Dr. Langley teaches psychology at Henderson State University in Arkansas, and he is the author of "Batman and Psychology," as well as several other publications.

The presentation is free and open to the public in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

