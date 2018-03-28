WTAMU holding Social Justice Conference

Residents in the Dumas area are invited to an open house to discuss a project to rehabilitate U.S. 87 and U.S. 287 through the town.
Residents in the Dumas area are invited to an open house to discuss a project to rehabilitate U.S. 87 and U.S. 287 through the town.
A fire at an Amarillo home rekindled overnight, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage.
A fire at an Amarillo home rekindled overnight, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage.
Rain has come to an end this morning and skies will gradually clear throughout the day, but our rain chances aren't over just yet.
Rain has come to an end this morning and skies will gradually clear throughout the day, but our rain chances aren't over just yet.
The rain that fell for the first time today in quite a while is only a drop in the bucket of the rain we need to break the drought.
The rain that fell for the first time today in quite a while is only a drop in the bucket of the rain we need to break the drought.
While a cloudy sky usually brings a gloomy day, residents in Childress were cheerful because it meant moisture after months without it.
While a cloudy sky usually brings a gloomy day, residents in Childress were cheerful because it meant moisture after months without it.