WTAMU holding Social Justice Conference

This week is the Social Justice Conference at West Texas A&M University.

Wednesday, there will be a keynote address by Yewande Austin, who will speak on diversity and social justice.

The speech starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Jack B. Kelley Legacy Hall.

Thursday, Austin will participate in panel discussions on engaging with diverse populations at 12:15 p.m. in the Jack B. Kelley Legacy Hall.

