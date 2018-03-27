Family Support Services plans to expand veterans peer services with grant funds

Family Support Services is one of 20 organizations that will be receiving a large grant from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The commission is awarding $10 million in grant funds to veterans services around the state, a part of its Veterans & Family Alliance grant program.

Family Support Services plans to use the funds to advance its existing veteran services.

"The funds will go towards expanding and sustaining the very successful approach we've used here at the veterans resource center," said FSS CEO Jim Womack.

The plan is to to expand its veterans peer services, a program which allows veterans to receive therapy dogs and greater counseling for PTSD. The biggest advancement it can now make is joining forces with the Texas Panhandle War Memorial to allow access to more veterans who may need services.

"Let's say they go to the war memorial and they see something that may trigger feelings they had in the past," said Womack. "We'll have a navigator on site to help them process that."

Family Support Services was not able to discuss how much funding they will receive as it's still in the negotiating phase, but they hope to receive the funding by summer.

