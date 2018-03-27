Man charged with aggravated kidnapping that led to officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission

The man police say caused a major disruption and led to an officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission is now charged with six first-degree felonies.

The 47th District Attorney filed the aggravated kidnapping charges today.

Joshua Jones is accused of holding about 100 people at gunpoint in Faith City's chapel in February.

Another man took the gun away, but officers wounded him thinking he was the suspect fleeing the chapel with other people.

A Potter County grand jury found the officers did not break the law earlier this month.

Each felony carries a possible sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

