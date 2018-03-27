Man charged with aggravated kidnapping that led to officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission

While a cloudy sky usually brings a gloomy day, residents in Childress were cheerful because it meant moisture after months without it.
While a cloudy sky usually brings a gloomy day, residents in Childress were cheerful because it meant moisture after months without it.
Family Support Services is one of 20 organizations that will be receiving a large grant from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Family Support Services is one of 20 organizations that will be receiving a large grant from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Wide open land full of opportunity is abundant in northeast Amarillo.
Wide open land full of opportunity is abundant in northeast Amarillo.
Over 2,000 Xcel Energy customers are reporting power outages throughout the area on Tuesday.
Over 2,000 Xcel Energy customers are reporting power outages throughout the area on Tuesday.
Before now, riding a horse was only a dream for some local veterans. But, thanks to a new wheelchair lift, it's now becoming a reality.
Before now, riding a horse was only a dream for some local veterans. But, thanks to a new wheelchair lift, it's now becoming a reality.