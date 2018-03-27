Power outages affect thousands of Amarillo-area residents - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Power outages affect thousands of Amarillo-area residents

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Over 2,000 Xcel Energy customers are reporting power outages throughout the area on Tuesday.

According to the Xcel Electric Outage Map, 19 outages are affecting around 2,229 customers within the city and between Amarillo and Canyon.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Xcel said crews are working to restore power to affected areas as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly