Settlement reached in fatal I-40 construction zone crash

A settlement has been reached in the case involving payments to the J. Lee Milligan employees who were killed and injured in a construction zone on I-40 on June 10.

A trailer owned by Ramirez Concrete detached from the truck that was pulling it and crashed into the workers killing three and severely injuring two. AmGuard Insurance sued, saying its coverage of the concrete company did not cover the incident.

However, after mediation, the court filing says all claims have been settled, and work continues to identify who will be paid and how much they will receive.

Ygnacio Rodriquez, 59, Jorge Noe Catano, 36, and Julian Zamora, 63, were all pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other workers were brought to the hospital.

