Man behind bars after DPS traffic stop leads to marijuana seizure

One man has been arrested after DPS officials said they found marijuana in his vehicle on Monday.

Around 3:47 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling on I-40 near Vega.

The trooper discovered multiple packages of marijuana throughout the vehicle.

The driver, Jose Villagomez of Louisiana, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

He has been booked into the Oldham County jail.

