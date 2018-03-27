McKamie resigns as Amarillo City Attorney

The City of Amarillo has announced that Mitch McKamie is stepping down as city attorney.

The move comes after three years of service and will be effective April 11.

McKamie previously served as the interim city attorney beginning August of 2015 before being officially appointed as city attorney in February 2016.

He will return to McKamie Krueger, L.L.P. as a senior partner.

According to a statement by the city, McKamie will continue to assist the City of Amarillo with legal services as needed.

Deputy City Attorney Bryan McWilliams has been appointed Interim City Attorney effective April 12.

