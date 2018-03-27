City officials: Natural gas odor believed to be from weather conditions

The City of Amarillo wants to advise residents that they are aware of the natural gas odor across Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo wants to advise residents that they are aware of the natural gas odor across Amarillo.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, March 27
Weather outlook for Tuesday, March 27
Amarillo drivers could see some increased construction on Wednesday and Thursday.
Amarillo drivers could see some increased construction on Wednesday and Thursday.
A dozen students in a community service class at Bushland High School are continuing their mission to give back by remodeling the bathroom at Martha's Home, a local women's shelter.
A dozen students in a community service class at Bushland High School are continuing their mission to give back by remodeling the bathroom at Martha's Home, a local women's shelter.
Debris is falling and orange cones can be seen in every direction.
Debris is falling and orange cones can be seen in every direction.