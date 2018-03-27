City officials: Natural gas odor believed to be from weather conditions

The City of Amarillo wants to advise residents that they are aware of the natural gas odor across Amarillo.

Several departments have been made aware of the odor, and the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center has received numerous calls about the odor.

At this time, responders have found no indications of a leak associated with the odor.

Atmos Energy believes the weather conditions are bringing the odor from a source outside the Amarillo area.

Officials with the City of Amarillo will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.

