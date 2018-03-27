Tuesday's Weather: Cold front moves through, scattered showers possible

Rain! Scattered showers will be the main focus in our forecast today, thanks to a cold front moving through the panhandles today.

The front has dropped temps into the 40's to our north, but we are still in the 50's south this morning.

Winds are breezy and will turn out of the north at 10-20 mph.

As the front pushes south it will drop our temps throughout the afternoon leaving us with temps in the 40's, cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Overnight isolated showers will be possible with cooler temps in the 30's.

Wednesday skies will start to clear and temps warm back into the upper 50's and low 60's with light northwesterly winds.

Thursday will be a pleasant spring day with temps in the mid 60's.

We warm back above normal Friday into the 70's.

Our next front moves through over the weekend and depending on timing will drop temps into the 50's and 60's.

