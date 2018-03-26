I-40 & Ross underpass to close Tuesday night

Amarillo drivers could see some increased construction on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ross Street underpass at I-40 will be closed in both directions at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews will be placing bridge overhangs overnight.

The I-40 eastbound on-ramp from Ross Street will be closed briefly on Wednesday to adjust traffic alignment.

