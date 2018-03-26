From freshmen to seniors: Randall High students likely to see Hollywood road project throughout high school

A dozen students in a community service class at Bushland High School are continuing their mission to give back by remodeling the bathroom at Martha's Home, a local women's shelter.
Amarillo drivers could see some increased construction on Wednesday and Thursday.
Debris is falling and orange cones can be seen in every direction.
If approved, the city of Amarillo will spend approximately $300 million dollars over the next five years, through the newest version of the Community Investment Program.
The Chronic Wasting Disease containment are in the north western part of the Panhandle has been extended east in between Dalhart and Hartley.
