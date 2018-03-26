From freshmen to seniors: Randall High students likely to see Hollywood road project throughout high school

Hollywood Road is closed at I-27 as crews demolish one side of the bridge (Source: KFDA)

Debris is falling and orange cones can be seen in every direction.

This is just step one of the bridge demolition that has Hollywood Road closed at I-27.

“While the demolition is in process, we're going to have traffic closed underneath the interstate because as you can see behind me we have debris falling and that's going to continue for the next several days,” said Sonja Gross with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Demolition of the I-27 southbound bridge is underway. Hollywood Road will be closed under the interstate for at least the next six days so be sure to leave extra time and space - and follow appropriate detours. pic.twitter.com/Uq22opSSPn — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 26, 2018

While eastbound traffic will be routed south on the frontage road to the Sundown Lane bridge, and back north to Hollywood Road, westbound traffic will be routed north on the frontage road to Bell Street under I-27, and back south to Hollywood Road.

"We do have detours set up and they're fairly clear so it's important that you keep distractions to a minimum so you can pay attention to the signage that we do have in place detouring traffic around,” said Gross.

Heading to Randall High School in the morning? Get ready to pack your patience! Hollywood Road is CLOSED for demolition of the I-27 bridge! @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/AxYKMPoYog — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) March 27, 2018

Just east of the intersection is Randall High School. With early morning commutes from the west side and plenty of bus routes coming in, this traffic closure is going to be felt by students and staff, with advanced planning needed.

"We just ask our parents to go ahead and plan accordingly and know how long that's going to take to get their student to the high school campus,” said April McDaniel, Coordinator of District Communications with the Canyon Independent School District.

The school district says it has kept parents up-to-date with the upcoming closures with an alert system.

Road Closure: Parents and Students, TXDOT reports that Hollywood Rd will be closed at I-27 for Bridge Construction beginning today. — RandallRaiderHS (@RandallRaiderHS) March 26, 2018

"We have a notification system that we use through Twitter and we send that information out to our parents,” said McDaniel.

The closure is expected to last about six days, but the overall project will likely not end until spring 2021.

"The class that started as freshmen this year will probably see the end of this project behind us when they graduate from high school,” said Gross. “So they're going to have to use extra time and consideration of their route when planning to get to and from school."

With a long couple of years ahead, students and staff will have to remain patient and mindful during each daily drive to and from school.

